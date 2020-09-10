172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-consultancy-services-target-of-rs-2600-sharekhan-5821761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated September 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Tata Consultancy Services


Company best-placed to leverage next transformation wave given early investments on tech spend areas, strong delivery model, client proximity and status as preferred digital partner of large enterprises. Deal wins have been consistent despite COVID-led lockdown; deal TCVs at $6.9 billion in Q1FY2021. We expect margins to improve in Q2 on the back of possible deferral of variable compensation, continued lower spends on travel & facilities and cancellation of marketing events.


Outlook


We upgrade TCS to Buy from Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 2,600, given strong earnings growth potential over FY2021-23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.