Buy Talwalkars Healthclubs; target of Rs 150: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Talwalkars Healthclubs

India’s wellness market, pegged at $13 bn in 2015, is expected to witness CAGR growth of ~12% over the next five years, according to a Deloitte report. Although the industry is largely unorganized, but with global players entering the market and with fitness start-ups and online apps playing a catalytic role- unique combination of fitness and digitization is allowing consumers to enjoy easier access to convenient tech-driven services and products- the industry is likely to post unprecedented growth in the years ahead.

Outlook

On balance, we recommend ‘buying’ the stock with target price of Rs 150 (previous target Rs 165) based on 5.0x FY20e EPS of Rs 30.06 over a period of 9-12 months.

