you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Talwalkars Healthclubs; target of Rs 150: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Talwalkars Healthclubs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated March 25, 2019.

CD Equisearch's research report on Talwalkars Healthclubs


India’s wellness market, pegged at $13 bn in 2015, is expected to witness CAGR growth of ~12% over the next five years, according to a Deloitte report. Although the industry is largely unorganized, but with global players entering the market and with fitness start-ups and online apps playing a catalytic role- unique combination of fitness and digitization is allowing consumers to enjoy easier access to convenient tech-driven services and products- the industry is likely to post unprecedented growth in the years ahead.


Outlook


On balance, we recommend ‘buying’ the stock with target price of Rs 150 (previous target Rs 165) based on 5.0x FY20e EPS of Rs 30.06 over a period of 9-12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 26, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Recommendations #Talwalkars Healthclubs

