App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Subros; target of Rs 435: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Subros


Subros delivered strong numbers in 2QFY19 despite several headwinds like slowdown in PVs segment and unfavorable currency movement. Strong growth was attributed to acquiring new business(like compressor for Tata Tiago and Nexon) in core PV AC segment, shift in demand towards petrol variants and strong revenue from other verticals like bus/truck ACs and radiators, Revenue/EBITDA rose 14/9% YoY (beat est). EBITDA margin at 10.5% (-42bps YoY in line expectation), increase in other expenses (led by higher freight and selling & distribution expenses) was offset by oplev. APAT jumped 48% YoY at Rs 238mn supported by lower depreciation (-13% YoY) and tax.


Outlook


We expect Subros to generate FCF of Rs ~4bn over FY18-21E (18% of current EV). This will help to deleverage its balance sheet. Expect EPS growth of 32% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with TP Rs 435(20xSep-20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Subros

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.