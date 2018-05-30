App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

Gross slippages increased to | 33670 crore vs. | 25836 crore in Q3FY18. Out of this, corporate slippages were | 29037 crore comprising | 17435 crore from restructured book (mainly from power sector at | 10569 crore) and balance | 11609 as fresh slippages including | 6684 crore from slippage of telecom account and | 4196 crore from iron & steel sector. Absolute GNPA was at | 223427 crore with 56 bps QoQ increase in GNPA ratio at 10.91%

Outlook

We maintain our target price at | 340, valuing the bank at 1.6x FY20E ABV (| 162/share) and subsidiaries at | 78/share. Strategic stake in non-core investments like NSE (5.19%), BSE (4.75%), NSDL, ARCIL, UTI AMC, etc, may add further value, not factored in by us. We reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #State Bank of India

