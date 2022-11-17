English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Star Health and Allied Insurance; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 17, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Star Health and Allied Insurance


    Star Health is the largest standalone insurer engaged in health insurance segment with relatively superior market share, operating performance. Star Health is a market leader in the retail health insurance segment with ~33% market share, as of September 2022 • Star Health has 815 branches and 14000+ network hospitals, with a presence in 25 states and five union territories.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Star Health at ~2.8x FY24E GDPI (58x FY24E EPS) to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 850 from Rs 860 earlier.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Star Health and Allied Insurance - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Star Health and Allied Insurance
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:46 pm