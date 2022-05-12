English
    Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 665: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills


    Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML), a fabric and apparel manufacturer, has created a strong brand portfolio largely catering to the Tier II & III towns. Siyaram’s brand portfolio consists of reputed brands like Siyaram (flagship brand), Oxemberg, MSD and J Hampstead • Over the last decade, the company has gradually expanded its fabric and garment capacities and simultaneously managed to reduce the debt/equity from 1.0x in FY12 to 0.3x in FY22.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value SSML at Rs 665 i.e. 12x FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siyaram Silk Mills
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:07 pm
