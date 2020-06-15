Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram City Union Finance

SCUF reported 4QFY20 PAT at INR1.5b (42% miss). The miss was largely on account of NII miss and higher-than-expected credit cost. NII declined 5% YoY to INR8.5b (4% miss) due to interest reversal of INR310m. Total credit costs were INR3.1b (52% higher than estimate).

Outlook

We increase our FY21/FY22 credit costs to 4.5%/4.1%. Hence, our EPS estimates are downgraded by ~25%. Given the undemanding valuations, we maintain Buy, with TP of INR850 (0.7x FY22E BVPS).







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.