Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 358: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 358 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda reported better than expected results driven by strong demand from Europe & NAFTA region, new product introduction and better penetration. Declining raw material cost led to 412 bps expansion in gross margin. With improving operating environment, FY21 is expected to be a turnaround year for SHCR with both Europe and NAFTA to be growth levers. Growth momentum is expected to continue driven by expanding distribution reach, new molecule introduction and strong demand for generic molecules. Cushion on gross margin pressure is expected to continue with better availability and reduction in raw material prices.


Outlook


We have increased our Topline/EBITDA/APAT estimates by 1%/3%/1% for FY21, 1%/4%/1% for FY22 and 2%/7%/5% for FY23. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs358 (Previous 348) based on 13x Sep’22 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

