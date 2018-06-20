App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shankara Building Products; target of Rs 2017: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Shankara Building Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2017 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Shankara Building Products


We recently met with the management of Shankara Building Products to understand their future growth strategy as well as industry scenario. We continue to remain positive on the company and based on adequate upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier.

Outlook
We maintain our estimates and price target of Rs 2017 based on 23x EV/EBITDA for retail business and 8x EV/EBITDA for channel and enterprise business. Owing to adequate upside from the current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Shankara Building Products

