Buy Shankara Building Products; target of Rs 2017: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Shankara Building Products

We recently met with the management of Shankara Building Products to understand their future growth strategy as well as industry scenario. We continue to remain positive on the company and based on adequate upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier.

We maintain our estimates and price target of Rs 2017 based on 23x EV/EBITDA for retail business and 8x EV/EBITDA for channel and enterprise business. Owing to adequate upside from the current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier.

