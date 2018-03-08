Buy, Sell, Hold: 6 stocks and 2 sectors are on investors’ radar on March 8, 2018-03-08

Aegis Logistics

| Target: Rs 303

The brokerage house sees LPG throughput CAGR of 51 percent over FY17-20. Meanwhile, gas division EBITDA is expected to grow at 41 percent CAGR over FY17-20. For the firm, it expects liquids throughput CAGR Of 16 percent Over FY17-20. Meanwhile, EBITDA/EPS is expected to grow at 42 percent/51 percent CAGR over FY17-20.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform

Credit Suisse said that JLR Had Another Weak Month With Volumes Declining 3 percent YoY. Except For XF (In China), All Other Models Had Double-digit Declines. It observed that Chinese volumes were softer as it had few working days. Having said that, it highlighted that the domestic business has been doing very well.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 526

Nomura said that JLR global retail sales in February at 39,911 units versus estimate of 42,000 units. It sees downside risk to JLR wholesale growth target of 6.7 percent in FY18. Further, FY19 Growth Target is seen at 12 percent. It believes that the stock’s valuations are attractive.

NMDC

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Upgrade to outperform

Macquarie expects volumes to witness 7 percent YoY growth in FY19 after stagnant FY18. Further, rise in volumes will be led by higher demand and restart of damaged railway line. Approval for a higher production quota in Karnataka provides upside risk. However, it said that there is a forecast for a lower correction in the realisations, but a downward trajectory has been maintained.

ICICI Bank

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 425

The brokerage house quoted the management view that large part of the stress is recognised, but there will be some more going forward. It said that haircuts will be lower in steel cos which are backed by operating assets.

NTPC

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 200

Nomura expects a sharp rise in commercial generation capacity. Further, it sees return on equity improving to 12 percent in FY19 from 10 percent in FY17.

Maruti

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 10,563

The brokerage house said that February production data implies that the company can delivery 19.5 lakh units in FY19. It sees upside risk to the forecast as well.

Metals

Brokerage: CLSA

The global research firm believes that mine auctions will gather pace going ahead. JSW Steel & Vedanta Could Be Key Beneficiaries Of Better Resource Integration. Further, auctions in iron ore and bauxite could pick up pace too.

Cons Staples & Discretionary

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura observed that consumer discretionary names are starting to see cons discretionary names starting to witness initial signs of a demand Rebound. Further, government schemes such as PMAY, Electrification, roads, changing lifestyles are driving growth. It prefers discretionary names over staples.