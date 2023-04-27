English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1580: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance

    SBILIFE’s adj. VNB came in 4% above estimates at INR15bn (+35% YoY), as VNB margin expanded 630bps QoQ to 32.9% on the back of a higher share of NPAR savings in the mix (Q4FY23: 23%). While the management remains upbeat about achieving a 20-25%YoY APE growth in FY24E, we continue to watch out for sensitivity to insurance sales from the removal of (a) tax incentives in the new tax regime and (b) tax exemption in NPAR savings with ticket size >INR0.5mn. The company's three long-term growth levers are in place: (a) SBI’s massive distribution network (26k+ branches); (b) a healthy mix of protection and NPAR; and (c) the lowest opex ratio among peers (FY23: 9.6%).

    Outlook

    We expect SBILIFE to deliver FY23-25E APE/VNB CAGRs of 12/12% and retain BUY with a lower TP of INR1,580 (2.4x Mar-25E; rolling forward multiple adjustment and factoring in high uncertainty to FY24E estimates).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SBI Life Insurance - 27 -04 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 02:21 pm