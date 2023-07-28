English
    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Life Insurance

    SBILIFE reported a slightly muted performance in 1QFY24. APE grew 4% YoY (in line), while VNB was flat YoY as margins contracted 290bp QoQ to 28.7%, due to product mix shifting towards ULIPs. PAT grew 45% YoY to INR3.8b (27% beat). In terms of NBP, annuity saw a healthy growth of 102% YoY, while Non-Par savings declined 28% YoY in 1QFY24. Protection/ULIP segment saw modest growth of 11%/10% YoY.

    Outlook

    We slightly lower our VNB margin estimates and expect VNB margins to remain at 29.7% in FY25. We expect SBILIFE to deliver a 20% CAGR in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 17% VNB CAGR. RoEV is expected to stay at around ~22%. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SBI Life Insurance - 26 -07 - 2023 - moti

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:56 pm

