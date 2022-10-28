English
    Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    October 28, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


    SBICARD reported a muted 2QFY23, with net earnings dragged by higher provisions, even though PPOP growth stood in line. PAT grew 52% YoY to INR5.3b (11% miss). Margin fell 90b QoQ to 12.3% in 2Q on the back of a decline in the revolver mix (24% v/s 26% in 1QFY23) and higher cost of funds. Trends in Retail spends were strong at 45% YoY, while Corporate spends witnessed a slight moderation (34%). Overall spends rose 43% YoY. GNPA ratio improved by 10bp QoQ to 2.14%, while NNPA ratio was stable at 0.78%. PCR moderated to ~64%. RoA/RoE stood at 5.4%/24.1%.



    Outlook


    We estimate SBICARD to deliver 41% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, leading to a RoA/RoE of 6.5%/28.2%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,000.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:33 pm
