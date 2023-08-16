English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on S Chand and Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company

    S Chand & Company (S Chand) reported strong operational performance due to better than expected GM of 68.8% (PLe 61.0%) resulting from better print runs and low wastage. Consequently, bottom-line was in black for the first time ever in 1Q (base quarter PAT was Rs62mn amid a onetime gain of Rs98mn on revaluation of Smartivity Labs; adjusting for it losses were Rs36mn). For FY24E, management is guiding for a top-line of Rs7,200- 7,500mn with EBITDA margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, RM stabilization and increased volumes that would come from NCF roll-out. We keep our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates broadly intact and expect sales/EBITDA CAGR of 13%/23% over FY23-FY25E. S Chand has a net cash BS and trades at attractive valuations of 11x/9x our FY24E/FY25E EPS with an expected FCFF yield of 14% in FY25E.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on the stock with a revised TP of Rs260 (12x FY25E EPS). Volatile RM prices and delay in NCF roll-out can act as a key risk to our call.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    S Chand and Company - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 08:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!