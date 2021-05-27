MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Route Mobile; target of Rs 1820: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Route Mobile has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated May 24, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Route Mobile


ROUTE is a leading player in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with strong relationship with telecom operators, particularly in the Indian subcontinent, MEA and LatAm regions. Strong industry tailwinds (~30% CAGR over 2020-25E), presence in fast growing markets and new product expansions should drive revenue/EBIT/EPS CAGRs of 25%/33%/34% over FY21-24E. ROUTE's EBITM is expected to expand ~210bps over FY21-24E on the back of operating leverage with growing scale and increasing revenue share from new more profitable engagement channels and products. Global scale, direct reach with over 265 MNOs and access to over 800 mobile networks enable ROUTE to offer flexibility of multiple routes, swift delivery and lower cost of delivery per message, driving strong value proposition to clients and better mining.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs1,820 at 44x Jun'23E EPS (backed by our long-term DCF analysis), considering favorable industry tailwinds, asset light business, strong earnings profile (~34% CAGR over FY21-24E), return ratio (>25% ROE) and cash generation (~100% FCF/profit).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Route Mobile
first published: May 27, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.