    Buy Rossari Biotech; target of Rs 1252: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Rossari Biotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1252 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Rossari Biotech


    Rossari Biotech consolidate revenue grew by 88% yoy at INR 4,347Mn (5% below KRC estimates) which includes mergers’ impact and can’t be compared directly with Q1FY22; however, it has observed decline by 1% qoq in revenue. Standalone revenue reported at INR 2,337Mn (+14.6% yoy / -10.7% qoq). EBITDA reported at INR 577Mn (+52% yoy / +10% qoq; 5% above KRC estimates); as EBITDA margin reported at 13.3% (-310bps yoy / +136.3bps qoq) on account of price increases and softening of raw material prices (above KRC estimates of 12.0%). PAT reported at INR 286.81 (17% yoy / 19% qoq) as against INR 240.8Mn in Q4FY22. PAT margin stood at 6.6% (-402bps yoy / 111bps qoq). Diluted EPS reported at INR 5.18 as against INR 4.35 in Q4FY22 and INR 4.49 in Q1FY22.



    Outlook


    We estimate PAT to grow at 54% CAGR over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin range of 13.5% - 15.5%. We retain our target price at INR 1,252/share (P/E multiple 30x to FY24 EPS) and retain our BUY recommendation on the stock (upside: 33.9%).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
