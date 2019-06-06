Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 592: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance

Seasonal Improvement in Asset Quality: Broad based improvement was visible (GNPAs ~3%, -90bps QoQ), with a ~180bps decline in LAP NPAs (5%) and a ~70bps decline in Home Loan NPAs (~2.5%). The improvement played out across segments, too, with a decline in salaried (-40bps) and non-salaried (-130bps) NPAs. Caution on large ticket LAP is welcome. We have factored in GNPAs of ~2.8% over FY19-21E. LAP recoveries remain a crucial monitorable. Seasonal Uptick in Growth: Disbursals grew ~4/20% to ~Rs 8.8bn led by LAP (+28%). AUM growth was contained at ~12/4%, as repayment rates increased ~180bps QoQ to 19%, surprisingly. A sustained increase in salaried loans in the mix (45.9%, +300/100bps) augurs well for asset quality. Geographical diversification of the book continues in line with guidance. We expect AUM growth of ~ 13% over FY19-21E, as ex-TN growth picks up. Nevertheless, our growth estimates are unexciting

(given the small base).

Outlook

A slight uptick in growth, and improvement in asset quality (seasonal) made for a steady 4Q at Repco. With attractive valuations (1.36x FY21E), we maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 592 (2.0x Mar 21E ABV of Rs 296).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.