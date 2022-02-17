English
    Buy Repco Home Finance: target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    February 17, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Repco Home Finance


    For Q3FY2022, Repco Home Finance recorded dismal performance in business metrics with lower-than-expected disbursement. PAT was below expectations on account of higher provisioning during the quarter. NIM witnessed compression and higher operating expenses dented earnings. GNPA deteriorated by 30 bps q-o-q to 4.6%; and after the revised NPA recognition norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), GNPA came in at 7% in Q3FY2022, which was significantly higher than the reported number. Disbursement was soft in Q3 and stood at Rs. 444 crores, declined by 20% y-o-y and 8% q-o-q.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 275.


    At 13:49 hrs Repco Home Finance was quoting at Rs 233.00, down Rs 5.15, or 2.16 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 244.80 and an intraday low of Rs 231.50.

    It was trading with volumes of 16,115 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,390 shares, an increase of 41.48 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.97 percent or Rs 9.10 at Rs 238.15.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 429.25 and 52-week low Rs 221.55 on 14 June, 2021 and 15 February, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 45.72 percent below its 52-week high and 5.17 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,457.68 crore.

     For all recommendations reportclick here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:19 pm

