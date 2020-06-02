App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 363: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 363 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico’s 4QFY20 performance was strong with 15% yoy growth in net revenues. IMFL revenue and volume growth was 16% and 13%, out of which, P&A clocked 31% and 11% respectively. This was in stark contrast to the industry (flat yoy) which struggled in 4QFY20 (UNSP posted rev/vol decline of 11/13% yoy). Co continued scaling its premium brands (Rampur, Morpheus, 8PM Black, etc) and Morpheus is expected to become a millionaire brand in FY21. EBITDA growth of 13% was not only superior to UNSP but also to other FMCG players. Lockdown and sharp increase in taxes by states are a caveat for FY21 growth for the liquor industry. However, we expect that Radico can sustain its outperformance led by aggressive marketing, successful recent launches and competitive pricing. With ENA prices being steady and expected to be soft in FY21, we believe co will be able to sustain its EBITDA margin. Receivables were high on Mar’20 but co received ~Rs 1bn during April/May from few states (mainly AP).



Outlook


Thereby, working capital stretch was more of timing mismatch. Consumption slowdown will also have its impact on the liquor industry, thereby, we cut EPS estimates by 7/2% for FY21/FY22. We value Radico at 16x on Mar-22E EPS, deriving a TP of Rs 363. Maintain BUY.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE |World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

PM Modi Speech LIVE |World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.