Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on PSP Projects

Incorporated in 2008 by Prahladbhai Patel, PSP Projects (PSP) is one of the prominent contractors offering a diversified range of construction and allied services. Its focus remains on industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects. PSP reported 34.3%, 31.2%, 31.3% CAGR in topline, EBITDA, PAT CAGR, respectively, during FY17-22 • Prudent management, net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: 25+%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value PSP at Rs 720/share (14x FY24 P/E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

PSP Projects - 201022 - icici