English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on PSP Projects recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 20, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on PSP Projects


    Incorporated in 2008 by Prahladbhai Patel, PSP Projects (PSP) is one of the prominent contractors offering a diversified range of construction and allied services. Its focus remains on industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects. PSP reported 34.3%, 31.2%, 31.3% CAGR in topline, EBITDA, PAT CAGR, respectively, during FY17-22 • Prudent management, net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: 25+%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value PSP at Rs 720/share (14x FY24 P/E).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    PSP Projects - 201022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #PSP Projects #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.