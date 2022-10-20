Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PSP Projects
Incorporated in 2008 by Prahladbhai Patel, PSP Projects (PSP) is one of the prominent contractors offering a diversified range of construction and allied services. Its focus remains on industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects. PSP reported 34.3%, 31.2%, 31.3% CAGR in topline, EBITDA, PAT CAGR, respectively, during FY17-22 • Prudent management, net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: 25+%).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value PSP at Rs 720/share (14x FY24 P/E).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.