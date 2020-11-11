Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 519: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on PSP Projects

The Company witnessed sharp pickup in execution during Q2 (as against Q1) with better labor availability. We expect the execution momentum to continue during H2 FY21. Operating margin is expected to remain healthy at ~11-13% levels. The bid pipeline is strong which would help achieve the targeted order inflows during H2 FY21.

Outlook

We largely retain our estimates for FY21/22 and maintain our BUY rating for target of Rs519.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.