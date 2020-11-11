PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 519: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 519 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on PSP Projects


The Company witnessed sharp pickup in execution during Q2 (as against Q1) with better labor availability. We expect the execution momentum to continue during H2 FY21. Operating margin is expected to remain healthy at ~11-13% levels. The bid pipeline is strong which would help achieve the targeted order inflows during H2 FY21.


Outlook


We largely retain our estimates for FY21/22 and maintain our BUY rating for target of Rs519.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buy #PSP Projects #Recommendations #Yes Securities

