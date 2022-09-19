English
    Buy Prestige Estates Projects; target of Rs 611: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Prestige Estates Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 611 in its research report dated September 14, 2022.

    September 19, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Prestige Estates Projects


    Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PEPL) is India’s largest developer in terms of booking value for FY22. Much of PEPL’s growth is fueled by the projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company has embarked in to Mumbai and NCR region, and targeting aggressive growth in these geographies. Pre-sales increased from 1.1 msf in Q1FY22 to 3.6 msf in Q1FY23(+230% YoY) and we expect these healthy sales to continue. Management expects total annuity income to reach Rs. 1,000 crores in the next 2-3 years, up from Rs. 250 crores now, and to triple in the long term. Hospitality segment witnessed a turn around(-49% EBITDA margin in Q1FY22 vs +35% in Q1FY23), aided by new additions and higher operating margins. We expect this trend to continue given opening up of economy and strong uptick in tourism & travel. Real estate is on a healthy base, led by strong demand and higher realisation. Declining inventory levels and softening commodity prices are expected to outweigh rising mortgage rates. We have a positive view on PEPL on the back of strong projects under pipeline(46 msf), strong pre-sales momentum and a healthy balance sheet (debt-to-equity of 0.40).



    Outlook


    Hence, we assign BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 611 based on 2.3x FY24E adj. book value.

    At 17:30 Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 458.70, down Rs 0.40, or 0.09 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 462.50 and an intraday low of Rs 447.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 273,796 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 37,541 shares, an increase of 629.33 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.65 percent or Rs 12.50 at Rs 459.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 553.40 and 52-week low Rs 375.00 on 18 January, 2022 and 05 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.74 percent below its 52-week high and 21.39 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 18,387.52 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 19, 2022 08:04 pm
