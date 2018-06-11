App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Power Grid Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation


Revenue from operations increased 16.5% YoY from ` 67.1bn to ` 78.1bn; up 4.1% QoQ from ` 75.1bn. EBITDA grew 16.2%YoY from ` 56.2bn mn to ` 65.2bn; declined 3.2% QoQ from ` 67.4bn. EBITDA Margin declined by 24 bps YoY to 83.5%; a decrease of 624 bps QoQ. Other cost grew 47.8% YoY to ` 8.1bn from ` 5.5bn, a growth of 121.5% QoQ. The employee cost declined 12.1% YoY to ` 4.7bn from ` 5.3bn, an increase of 17.9% QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain Buy Rating with TP ` 250 with valuation at P/BV 1.7x FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Power Grid Corporation #Recommendations

