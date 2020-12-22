MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India: target of Rs 220: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated December 21, 2020.

Broker Research
December 22, 2020 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid’s regulated RoE model is resilient in current uncertain times and provide strong earnings visibility (19% PAT CAGR over FY21E-FY23E) and RoE of 19%. Unlike thermal power companies, Power Grid does not have overhang of ESG. Potential monetisation of 5 TBCB assets worth Rs. 7,164 crore and normalisation of outstanding dues from discoms (Rs. 6,477 crore as of September 2020) are key near-term catalysts. Likely proceeds from InvIT provide room for higher dividends. India’s aim to expand renewable energy capacity to ~445 GW (vs. 87GW in FY20) would entail a capex of Rs. 2.86 lakh crore in a decade for transmission lines, providing growth opportunity of 8-9% per year for Power Grid. Attractive valuation of 1.2x FY23E P/BV, healthy dividend yield of 5% and huge growth opportunity from RE capacity expansion makes us optimistic on the stock.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain a Buy on Power Grid with an unchanged PT of Rs. 220.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Power Grid Corporation of India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 22, 2020 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.