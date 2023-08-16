English
    Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 4560: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4560 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries

    PI recorded a strong growth in 1QFY24 (revenue up 24% YoY), led by robust growth in the CSM business (revenue up 33% YoY); however, the domestic business again witnessed muted growth (down 13% YoY). EBITDA margin expanded 210bps YoY, led by operating leverage and a favorable product mix.

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,560.

