Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 4560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries

PI recorded a strong growth in 1QFY24 (revenue up 24% YoY), led by robust growth in the CSM business (revenue up 33% YoY); however, the domestic business again witnessed muted growth (down 13% YoY). EBITDA margin expanded 210bps YoY, led by operating leverage and a favorable product mix.

Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,560.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

PI Industries - 15 -08 - 2023 - moti