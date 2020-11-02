172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pi-industries-target-of-rs-2611-motilal-oswal-6049831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2611: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2611 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries


PI Industries (PI) reported strong 2QFY21 performance, driven by 25% YoY growth in Custom Synthesis and Manufacturing (CSM) and 33% YoY growth in Domestic business. Strong EBITDA growth of 46% YoY (on high base) was reported on the back of gross margin expansion (due to mix changes) and operating leverage. Factoring in the better-than-expected performance during the quarter, we have increased our PAT est. by 9%/4% for FY21/FY22E. We value the stock at 35x Sep'22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR2,611, implying 21% upside. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 25%/31%/39% over FY20-23E. We value the stock at 35x Sep'22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR2,611, implying 21% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PI Industries #Recommendations

