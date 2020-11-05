172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pi-industries-target-of-rs-2250-emkay-global-financial-6068851.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2250: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on PI Industries


PI’s CSM order book stood at USD1.5bn, implying new order wins at around ~USD108mn (considering ~USD108mn execution in Q2), which is at its lifetime high. Isagro acquisition, highest placement of Nominee Gold and improved volumes for Osheen (driven by Cotton/Rice) led to 33% yoy growth in domestic revenue. Q2 saw minimal Covid-19-related disruption with manufacturing facilities operating at preCovid levels. MPP-5, which was shut due to a fire incident in Jan’20, resumed operations. Management has maintained its 20%+ revenue growth in FY21.


Outlook


We believe that PI’s 188bps improvement in SG&A expenses should reverse partly after Covid-19 as costs related to physical marketing and travel would come back.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PI Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.