Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2250: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on PI Industries

PI’s CSM order book stood at USD1.5bn, implying new order wins at around ~USD108mn (considering ~USD108mn execution in Q2), which is at its lifetime high. Isagro acquisition, highest placement of Nominee Gold and improved volumes for Osheen (driven by Cotton/Rice) led to 33% yoy growth in domestic revenue. Q2 saw minimal Covid-19-related disruption with manufacturing facilities operating at preCovid levels. MPP-5, which was shut due to a fire incident in Jan’20, resumed operations. Management has maintained its 20%+ revenue growth in FY21.

Outlook

We believe that PI’s 188bps improvement in SG&A expenses should reverse partly after Covid-19 as costs related to physical marketing and travel would come back.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.