Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2250: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on PI Industries
PI’s CSM order book stood at USD1.5bn, implying new order wins at around ~USD108mn (considering ~USD108mn execution in Q2), which is at its lifetime high. Isagro acquisition, highest placement of Nominee Gold and improved volumes for Osheen (driven by Cotton/Rice) led to 33% yoy growth in domestic revenue. Q2 saw minimal Covid-19-related disruption with manufacturing facilities operating at preCovid levels. MPP-5, which was shut due to a fire incident in Jan’20, resumed operations. Management has maintained its 20%+ revenue growth in FY21.
Outlook
We believe that PI’s 188bps improvement in SG&A expenses should reverse partly after Covid-19 as costs related to physical marketing and travel would come back.
