Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 1835: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1835 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on PI Industries


Operating performance of PI Industries (PI) was subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in deferment of revenue. This in turn, led to decline in domestic agrochemicals' segment with some growth moderation in Custom Synthesis and Manufacturing (CSM) business. PI has successfully marked its entry into the pharma value chain, which it has worked on since the last 4-5 years. The company has tied up with a few large pharma companies in Japan and India (supplies should start from 1QFY21), which we believe is a commendable feat.



Outlook


We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22E and value the stock at 30x FY22E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,835, implying 15% upside. We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22E and value the stock at 30x FY22E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,835, implying 15% upside.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PI Industries #Recommendations

