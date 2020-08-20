172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-petronet-lng-target-of-rs-384-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5728841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 384: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


We leave our estimates for FY21-23E unchanged. Petronet LNG (PLNG) is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility.


Outlook


We see limited competition to PLNG’s well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs384.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

