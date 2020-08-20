Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 384: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG
We leave our estimates for FY21-23E unchanged. Petronet LNG (PLNG) is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility.
Outlook
We see limited competition to PLNG’s well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs384.
