Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 384: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG

We leave our estimates for FY21-23E unchanged. Petronet LNG (PLNG) is a play on India’s rising LNG imports supported by soft spot LNG prices. We like PLNG’s business model given high earnings visibility.

Outlook

We see limited competition to PLNG’s well-entrenched reach in the LNG business. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs384.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.