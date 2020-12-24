MARKET NEWS

Buy Petronet LNG: target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated December 23, 2020.

December 24, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


Sharp recovery in LNG imports (up 12% y-o-y in November and continuous y-o-y growth since July) would help Petronet LNG (PLNG) to sustain high utilisation rate for its Dahej terminal. PLNG to also take 5% re-gas tariff hike for Dahej terminal from January 2021. We do not see any concern on volume outlook from the recent rise in spot LNG price as 98% of volume comes from long-term and tolling contracts. Kochi terminal utilisation to reach breakeven level of 25% by Q4FY2021. PLNG is well positioned to tap India’s rising LNG consumption with 2mmt expansion at Dahej terminal, ramp-up of Kochi terminal utilisation, and focus to enter LNG retailing business. We believe PLNG should command higher valuation multiple given earnings visibility (12% PAT CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E) in uncertain times, high RoE of 29%, healthy FCF/dividend yield of 8%/6%, and non-regulated business.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our Buy on PLNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 24, 2020 11:18 am

