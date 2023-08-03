Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG

Q1 operating profit grew strongly by 25% y-o-y to Rs. 1,182 crore (in-line) led by robust Dahej re-gas volume growth of 27% q-o-q, partially offset by lower trading margin/inventory gains. Adjusted PAT of Rs. 790 crore (up 23% q-o-q) was 5% above estimate on higher other income and lower interest cost. Dahej terminal’s utilisation improved 97% in Q1FY24 (versus 77% in Q4FY23) with re-gas volume of 217 tbtu (up 11%/27% y-o-y/q-o-q) while Kochi terminal’s utilization was flat q-o-q at 20%. Fall in spot LNG price bodes well for sustained strong volume recovery in the coming quarters. Dahej capacity expansion to 22.5 mtpa remains on track. We expect a healthy PAT CAGR of 14% over FY23-25E along with strong RoE of 22%.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on P-LNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 265. The valuation of 9.8x/8.4x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS is attractive considering earnings growth visibility and stock offers healthy dividend yield of 4-5%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Petronet LNG - 01 -08 - 2023 - khan