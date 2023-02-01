English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 260: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Petronet LNG

    Petronet LNG Ltd., (“Petronet”) was formed by the Indian government to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and set up LNG terminals in India. The company operates two regasification terminals, situated in Dahej (17.5 MMTPA installed capacity) and Kochi (5 MMTPA). Petronet’s consolidated revenue grew 25.2% YoY to Rs. 15,776cr in Q3FY23, primarily due to higher realisation and recognition of Rs. 849cr ‘use or pay charges.’ Due to solid cost optimization strategies, EBITDA margin expanded sequentially to 10.6% in Q3FY23 from 7.3% in Q2FY23.


    Outlook

    Although the worldwide macro uncertainties could affect the company’s performance matrix in the short term, robust deal book, better cost optimization, capacity expansion, enhanced utilisation and improved supply chain are expected to offset the situation. Hence, we remain positive on the stock and reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs. 260 based on 10x FY25E adjusted EPS.