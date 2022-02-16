English
    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 254: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 16, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Petronet LNG


    Petronet LNG was formed by the Indian government to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and set up LNG terminals in India. The company operates two regasification terminals situated in Dahej (17.5 MMTPA installed capacity) and Kochi (5 MMTPA). Consolidated revenue up 16.5% QoQ (+71.9% YoY) in Q3FY22, driven by higher prices and volume growth. EBITDA rose 33.6% QoQto Rs. 1,732cr (+29.7% YoY), as EBITDA margin expanded 170bps QoQ to 13.7% (-450bps YoY) on higher realisations. Subsequently, PAT grew 41.8% QoQ to Rs. 1,159cr (+31.5% YoY). Strong demand for natural gas, limited competition, capacity expansion, better operational efficiencies and efficient commercial management should drive company performance in future.


    Outlook


    We thereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward TP of Rs. 254 based on 11x FY24E adj. EPS.


    At 17:30 Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 218.05, up Rs 2.05, or 0.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 219.00 and an intraday low of Rs 216.80.


    It was trading with volumes of 77,268 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 93,501 shares, a decrease of -17.36 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.07 percent or Rs 0.15 at Rs 216.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.90 and 52-week low Rs 206.70 on 25 February, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 16.42 percent below its 52-week high and 5.49 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,707.50 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 08:05 pm

