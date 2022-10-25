English
    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4410: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4410 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent was resilient in key metrics despite the top client sliding 21% q/q as it reported 5% q/q (organic) company growth. Tail winds came from the IP-led business, which surprised, absorbing almost half of the fall. The EBIT margin rose 27bps q/q, absorbing 230bps of the wage-hike impact and was 72bps higher y/y. TCV touched $368m, up 30% y/y and net new TCV was up 53% y/y; no slow down yet. Management intends to maintain growth; margins would improve as supply challenges seem to be behind.



    Outlook


    We revise estimates ~10% driven by TCVs and margins. Target increased to Rs.4,410 (23x FY25, earlier Rs.4,290).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 02:32 pm
