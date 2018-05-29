App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Refractories; target of Rs 208: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Orient Refractories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Orient Refractories

Orient Refractories’ (ORL) Q4FY18 revenue soared ~41% YoY (20% above estimate) led by jump in both exports and domestic segments.  EBITDA margin expanded ~200bps YoY to an all-time high of 22.9%. For FY18, sales grew 21% YoY (~50% YoY growth in exports and 10% plus in domestic). ORL guided for ~12-15% YoY sales growth in FY19 on exports growth of ~25%, riding commissioning of Isostatic plant.

Outlook

Factoring in improving domestic market share and strong exports opportunity (on increasing sourcing by the parent, RHI and additional capacities), we maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR208 (22x FY20E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 19.2x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 06:08 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Orient Refractories #Recommendations

