Buy Orient Refractories; target of Rs 208: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Orient Refractories

Orient Refractories’ (ORL) Q4FY18 revenue soared ~41% YoY (20% above estimate) led by jump in both exports and domestic segments. EBITDA margin expanded ~200bps YoY to an all-time high of 22.9%. For FY18, sales grew 21% YoY (~50% YoY growth in exports and 10% plus in domestic). ORL guided for ~12-15% YoY sales growth in FY19 on exports growth of ~25%, riding commissioning of Isostatic plant.

Outlook

Factoring in improving domestic market share and strong exports opportunity (on increasing sourcing by the parent, RHI and additional capacities), we maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR208 (22x FY20E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 19.2x FY20E EPS.

