App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 23, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oracle Financial; target of Rs 4480: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Oracle Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4480 in its research report dated March 06, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial 's research report on Oracle Financial


We upgrade Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) to BUY on a 19% upside. The stock’s participation in the broader IT sector rally over the last two months has been restricted by muted 3QFY18 results; it has also under-performed global peers over this period. However, given management’s commentary of a robust deal pipeline + a seasonally stronger period ahead, we find current levels attractive to play to its structural strengths.

Outlook

We also raise our FY19/FY20E EPS by 6.6%/6.8% on superior margin management. Our revised INR 4,480 TP (INR 4,020 earlier) is on a 20x implied target PER (unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Oracle Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC