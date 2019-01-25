Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 525: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Oberoi Realty

Coming off a fairly impressive 1HFY19, ORL posted disappointing pre-sales in Goregaon and Worli. Despite Sky City continuing its strong >50 units/qtr performance, pre-sales (including JV) dropped to 0.14mn sqft in 3QFY19 (vs 0.24mn sqft QoQ). Revenue/EBIDTA/PAT came 21/38/11% below est.

Outlook

A strong balance sheet, a robust execution track record and a mix of Residential/Annuity assets gives us comfort. Maintain BUY with a reduced TP of Rs 525/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.