Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 525: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Oberoi Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.
Coming off a fairly impressive 1HFY19, ORL posted disappointing pre-sales in Goregaon and Worli. Despite Sky City continuing its strong >50 units/qtr performance, pre-sales (including JV) dropped to 0.14mn sqft in 3QFY19 (vs 0.24mn sqft QoQ). Revenue/EBIDTA/PAT came 21/38/11% below est.
Outlook
A strong balance sheet, a robust execution track record and a mix of Residential/Annuity assets gives us comfort. Maintain BUY with a reduced TP of Rs 525/sh.
