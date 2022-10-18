English
    Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Oberoi Realty recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Oberoi Realty


    Oberoi Realty (OBER) clocked a pre-sales of INR11.5b in 2QFY23, up 39% YoY/52% QoQ and was 28% above our estimate. OBER reopened sales at its ultra-luxury project 360 West (Worli), and reported sales of eight units worth INR6b (>50% contribution). Management expects the momentum to continue. Occupancy at Commerz I improved marginally QoQ. Revenue/EBITDA for the commercial portfolio remained flat QoQ at INR711m/INR667m, respectively. ARR at the Westin Hotel improved 5% QoQ and led to flat revenue in the Hospitality segment despite a drop in occupancy to 83% in 2Q from 91% in 1Q. Revenue declined 9% YoY/25% QoQ to INR6.9b and was 27% below our estimate due to slower-than-expected execution at Mulund projects. EBITDA margin remained healthy at 45%. PAT stood at INR3.1b, up 20% YoY but down 21% QoQ and was 46% below our estimate.



    Outlook


    Management indicated a strong visibility on business development that will provide further growth visibility and will be a key re-rating trigger. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged SOTP-based TP of INR1,100, implying 28% upside.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 08:00 pm
