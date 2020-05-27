App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nucleus Software Exports; target of Rs 390: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Nucleus Software Exports has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Nucleus Software Exports


Results were ahead of estm with a revenue growth of about 8.8% YoY at Rs 1.38bn (our estm at Rs1.32bn) and OPM at 20.3% against our estm at 16.5% - profit beat led by reversal of variable pay provisions. Order book stood at Rs 4.4bn, implies 18% growth YoY (flat QoQ) with new 8 new product order wins in the quarter, adding 4 new logos. It also completed 24 product module implementation in Q4 (65 for FY20). Order book is encouraging but management unsure about timely ramp-up of the order as initially planned. Profitability is likely to remain resilient as company has taken several cost measures such as compensation cut by Sr mgmt. team, no wage hikes and savings on travel/operational front.



Outlook


Despite the clear commentary by banks/IT peers towards investments in digital channel, we see the business may take a temporary hit on revenues given slower decision making in the short-term on new sales and delayed ramp-up in implementations. Thus, we continue to remain positive on its prospects given its superior product offering, tailwinds in cloud-based offerings, healthy order book and strong cross-sell opportunity and maintain our Buy rating with DCF based TP of Rs 390 per share (implies 1x on EV/Sales and 6x on EV/EBIT on FY22E).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 27, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Nucleus Software Exports #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.