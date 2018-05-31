Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 217: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on NRB Bearings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on NRB Bearings
NRB posted strong numbers in 4QFY18. Revenue came in at Rs 2.35bn (+25% YoY), fuelled by strong growth across OEMs segments (2W, CV and tractor segment) and export. EBITDA rose 69% YoY to Rs 422mn with margin at 17.9% (+468bps YoY), driven by operating leverage and richer product mix (higher revenue from CVs). APAT at Rs. 268mn (+129% YoY, 26% QoQ) led by strong operating performance and higher other income (Fx gain Rs 50mn) NRB’s growth story is premised on (1) Strong volume growth in OEMs (account for ~65% of revenue), (2) Revival in exports, led by a recovery in the North-American and European truck /PV markets (~22% of revenue), (3) Incremental revenue from the Defence, Aerospace and Railway segments, and (4) Reduction in debt along with fall in interest cost.
Outlook
We have increased our 19/20E by 20/18% factoring in revival in CV and export sales along with margin expansion. We value the stock at Rs 217 (18xFY20E EPS). Maintain Buy
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.