you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 217: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on NRB Bearings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on NRB Bearings


NRB  posted  strong  numbers  in 4QFY18. Revenue came in at Rs 2.35bn (+25% YoY),  fuelled  by  strong  growth across OEMs segments (2W, CV and tractor segment)  and  export. EBITDA rose 69% YoY to Rs 422mn with margin at 17.9% (+468bps  YoY), driven by operating leverage and richer product mix (higher revenue  from  CVs).  APAT  at Rs. 268mn (+129% YoY, 26% QoQ) led by strong operating performance and higher other income (Fx gain Rs 50mn) NRB’s growth story is premised on (1) Strong volume growth in OEMs (account for ~65% of revenue), (2) Revival in exports, led by a recovery in the North-American and European truck /PV markets (~22% of revenue), (3) Incremental revenue from the Defence, Aerospace and Railway segments, and (4) Reduction in debt along with fall in interest cost.


Outlook


We  have  increased  our  19/20E  by  20/18% factoring in revival in CV and export  sales  along  with  margin  expansion. We value the stock at Rs 217 (18xFY20E EPS). Maintain Buy


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #NRB Bearings #Recommendations

