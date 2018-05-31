Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 217: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on NRB Bearings

NRB posted strong numbers in 4QFY18. Revenue came in at Rs 2.35bn (+25% YoY), fuelled by strong growth across OEMs segments (2W, CV and tractor segment) and export. EBITDA rose 69% YoY to Rs 422mn with margin at 17.9% (+468bps YoY), driven by operating leverage and richer product mix (higher revenue from CVs). APAT at Rs. 268mn (+129% YoY, 26% QoQ) led by strong operating performance and higher other income (Fx gain Rs 50mn) NRB’s growth story is premised on (1) Strong volume growth in OEMs (account for ~65% of revenue), (2) Revival in exports, led by a recovery in the North-American and European truck /PV markets (~22% of revenue), (3) Incremental revenue from the Defence, Aerospace and Railway segments, and (4) Reduction in debt along with fall in interest cost.

Outlook

We have increased our 19/20E by 20/18% factoring in revival in CV and export sales along with margin expansion. We value the stock at Rs 217 (18xFY20E EPS). Maintain Buy

