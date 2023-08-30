English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nitin Spinners; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Nitin Spinners recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated August 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Nitin Spinners

    Nitin Spinners (NSL) has graduated from a small pure spinning company to a company with a sizeable presence in India’s yarn market (3 lakh+ spindles). Forward integration into knitted and finished woven fabrics (~ 27% of revenues) in its product portfolio, which yields more superior margins than spinning has fortified its presence across the textile value chain. NSL invested in capacity building over the last decade, more than quadrupled its spinning capacities and forward integrated with the addition of fabric capacities. The company has been able to sweat its assets effectively and has maintained average utilisation of 85%+.

    Outlook

    We ascribe BUY rating on the stock. We value NSL at Rs 360 per share (based on 9x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nitin Spinners - 30 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nitin Spinners #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 30, 2023 11:24 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!