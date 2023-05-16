English
    Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 291: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 291 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Religare Retail Research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management

    Nippon Life’s standalone revenue from operations increased by 3.6% YoY but declined sequentially by 1.6% QoQ as margins declined marginally by 0.2bps YoY and 0.8bps QoQ at 48bps in Q4FY23 at Rs 325cr. Other income declined by 21% QoQ due to mark to market losses in fixed income securities but increased by 34% YoY.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 291 valuing the company at 20x of FY25E P/E.

    Nippon Life India Asset Management - 16 -05 - 2023 - reli

    Tags: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Religare Retail Research
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:12 pm