Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 291: Religare Retail Research

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Religare Retail Research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management

Nippon Life’s standalone revenue from operations increased by 3.6% YoY but declined sequentially by 1.6% QoQ as margins declined marginally by 0.2bps YoY and 0.8bps QoQ at 48bps in Q4FY23 at Rs 325cr. Other income declined by 21% QoQ due to mark to market losses in fixed income securities but increased by 34% YoY.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 291 valuing the company at 20x of FY25E P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nippon Life India Asset Management - 16 -05 - 2023 - reli