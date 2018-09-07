App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NHPC; target of Rs 33: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NHPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 33 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on NHPC


NHPC's consolidated PAT declined ~17% YoY to INR25b in FY18. It was impacted by: (a) INR3.8b (pre-tax) impact of shutdown at TLDP III & IV plant and prior-period's revenue reversal at Parbati-III U-IV plant; (b) lower other income due to lower treasury and lower late-payment surcharge income; and (c) lower generation at subsidiary NHDC. Highlights from the FY18 annual report: Stripping out the other income, prior-period items, one-offs and shutdown impact, the standalone (S/A) generation PAT grew by a healthy 19% YoY (Exhibit 1) even as regulated equity remained unchanged. The improvement in underlying earnings is estimated to be driven by lower O&M under-recovery and other savings. Core (i.e. generation business) RoE on regulated equity increased ~200bp YoY to ~15%.


Outlook


The stock is attractively trading at ~0.8x FY20E P/BV with a dividend yield of ~5-6%. The DCF based TP is revised to INR33/sh. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NHPC #Recommendations

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.