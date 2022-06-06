Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 242: Anand Rathi

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Anand Rathi's research report on NCL Industries

Despite volumes dipping across divisions (except energy), NCL’s Q4 revenue was the highest, given a fillip by healthy realisation growth. However, the inflationary situation pummelled operating performance. A pending environmental clearance continues to delay the expansion of the Vishakhapatnam GU. In the prevailing high-cost context, passing on costs will be key to watch.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs242 (earlier Rs264).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

