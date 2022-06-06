English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 242: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated June 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 06, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on NCL Industries


    Despite volumes dipping across divisions (except energy), NCL’s Q4 revenue was the highest, given a fillip by healthy realisation growth. However, the inflationary situation pummelled operating performance. A pending environmental clearance continues to delay the expansion of the Vishakhapatnam GU. In the prevailing high-cost context, passing on costs will be key to watch.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs242 (earlier Rs264).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #NCL Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.