Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 136: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on NCL Industries


Outpacing the industry, NCL’s cement division did well, with the highest EBITDA/ton. Its Boards & RMC divisions, however, suffered on closure of major markets and no progress could be made on the Chinese JV. The Mattampally-plant modernisation and the 8MW WHRS and new solar power agreement will help in cost savings.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of `136 (earlier `108).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #NCL Industries #Recommendations

