Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 136: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on NCL Industries

Outpacing the industry, NCL’s cement division did well, with the highest EBITDA/ton. Its Boards & RMC divisions, however, suffered on closure of major markets and no progress could be made on the Chinese JV. The Mattampally-plant modernisation and the 8MW WHRS and new solar power agreement will help in cost savings.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of `136 (earlier `108).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.