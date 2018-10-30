Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 400: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast

MBL reports revenue growth of 5.7% YoY led by rate hike in all 12 core stations and improving utilization in Legacy Markets & Phase III markets. EBITDA margin improved 120bps YoY to 33.2% as Yield & inventory improvement translating into operating leverage. In terms of operating efficiencies, margin for MBL continues to report a positive surprise led by traction in the new stations due to improved profitability.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a revised Sep’19 TP of ` 400 (` 450 earlier) based on 15x (16x earlier) one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.