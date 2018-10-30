App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 400: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast


MBL reports revenue growth of 5.7% YoY led by rate hike in all 12 core stations and improving utilization in Legacy Markets & Phase III markets. EBITDA margin improved 120bps YoY to 33.2% as Yield & inventory improvement translating into operating leverage. In terms of operating efficiencies, margin for MBL continues to report a positive surprise led by traction in the new stations due to improved profitability.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with a revised Sep’19 TP of ` 400 (` 450 earlier) based on 15x (16x earlier) one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

