Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Music Broadcast recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Music Broadcast


Music Broadcast (MBL) reported a weak set of Q2FY21 numbers. Revenues dipped sharply by 51.9% YoY to Rs 30.1 crore on lower ad volumes as well as yield. Reduction in operating costs during the quarter was again a positive. However, EBITDA loss was at Rs 3 crore as the operating performance was impacted by lower topline. Consequently, the company reported a net loss of Rs 6.5 crore against PAT of Rs 18.5 crore in Q2FY20.



Outlook


We upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY (vs. HOLD, earlier) with a target price of Rs 25/share (average of 7x FY22E EV/EBITDA and 16x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:07 pm

