you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motilal Oswal Financial; target of Rs 633: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bullish on Motilal Oswal Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 633 in its research report dated May 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Motilal Oswal Financial


For 4QFY20, broking segment PAT was hit by expansion costs and declined 7.8% QoQ, while steep MTM hit on AUMs hit the AMC as PAT declined 12.9% QoQ. Management sold bad loans to reduce NPLs, while slippages remained low resulting in the housing finance business delivering a PAT growth of 117.3/9.3% YoY/QoQ. Large MTM loss of Rs 3.5bn on the firm’s treasury, however resulted in a consolidated (ex. MOHL) net loss of Rs 2.7bn.


Outlook


We reduce our estimates but retain BUY with a 5.2% lower TP of Rs 633, as core (broking and AMC) profit growth outlook weakens for FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 15, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Motilal Oswal Financial #Recommendations

