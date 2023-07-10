Buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services; target of Rs 943: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal’s (MOFSL) business performance improved in FY23 as seen from: (1) steady market share in derivatives, (2) improved mutual fund (MF) performance in select schemes, and (3) consistent growth with stable asset quality in the housing finance business, which also has a new MD now. Capital market momentum is likely to boost earnings and MTM value of investments.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on MOFSL with a revised target price of Rs943 (earlier Rs900) based on FY25E SoTP valuations (earlier FY24E). We assign 12/15/15/5/5x P/E on core PAT for broking and distribution/AMC/wealth management/PE&RE/investment banking respectively. We assign 0.7/1.2x P/B for capital market/affordable housing lending, respectively, and 1x on fund-based FY23 AUM. We apply an overall holding company discount of 20%.

