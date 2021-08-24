Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 925: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on MM Forgings

MM Forging (MMF) is a prominent forging player serving India, Europe and US markets (FY21 geographical mix - domestic 50%, exports 50%). FY21 segment mix - CV 75%, PV 18%, Others 7% 1.2 lakh MT per annum production capacity; FY21 utilisation at ~40%



Outlook

We value MMF at 16x PE on FY23E basis for a revised target price of Rs 925 per share (earlier target price Rs 790).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More