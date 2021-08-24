MARKET NEWS

Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 925: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on MM Forgings recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated August 23, 2021.

August 24, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on MM Forgings


MM Forging (MMF) is a prominent forging player serving India, Europe and US markets (FY21 geographical mix - domestic 50%, exports 50%). FY21 segment mix - CV 75%, PV 18%, Others 7% 1.2 lakh MT per annum production capacity; FY21 utilisation at ~40%



Outlook


We value MMF at 16x PE on FY23E basis for a revised target price of Rs 925 per share (earlier target price Rs 790).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #MM Forgings #Recommendations
first published: Aug 24, 2021 06:18 pm

